Watch live: New York Governor Cuomo gives update on coronavirus pandemic and George Floyd protests

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is giving an update Thursday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic and protests over George Floyd's death. He is speaking after New York City woke up from its third night under curfew, which saw dozens of arrests and clashes between police and protesters.

The 8 p.m. curfew is aimed at containing violence and looting in the aftermath of Floyd's death.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives update on pandemic and protests

Thursday, June 4, 2020

: Thursday, June 4, 2020 Time : TBA

: TBA Location : New York

Live on CBSN

Cuomo said Wednesday that New York was on its 95th day of the coronavirus pandemic and 10th day of civil unrest after Floyd's death in police custody in Minneapolis. The governor said both situations are "critical," adding that "the consequences are steep on both sides of this equation."