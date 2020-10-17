Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo makes announcement at press conference
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is holding a press conference Saturday morning at 11:30 a.m. ET. He is expected to make an announcement.
The governor's office didn't say what Cuomo will be speaking about, but it comes less than three weeks before the presidential election, and as the U.S. faces a fall coronavirus surge that is seeing states nationwide report record numbers of new COVID-19 cases.
How to watch Cuomo's press conference today
- What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference
- Date: Saturday, October 17, 2020
- Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
- Location: New York
- Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile of streaming device
Earlier this month, Cuomo reimposed virus restrictions on schools, businesses and houses of worship in and around areas seeing a spike in cases.