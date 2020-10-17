COVID-19 cases soar in all but 8 U.S. states As fall approaches, coronavirus cases are soaring in the U.S. in all but eight states. Hawaii, California, Arizona, Idaho, Wyoming, North Dakota, Georgia, and Vermont are the exception to the rise in infections. This surge comes as the country saw nearly 70,000 new cases on Friday, the most in a single day since July. It pushed the overall number of infections over 8 million and the death toll to more than 218,000 people. Michael George reports from New York.