Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to give an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, as Western New York begins reopening its economy. He said the region has met coronavirus containment goals, joining Central New York, North Country, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley Regions in reopening.

Hospitals in the region will be able to schedule elective surgeries, but gatherings such as church services and sports events will still be banned, he said.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Time: TBA

Location: New York

Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

The governor said 106 people died of COVID-19 statewide on Sunday, the lowest number since March 26. Cuomo's own COVID-19 test, taken at his daily briefing on Sunday, was negative, he said.