Three dead, three wounded in mass shooting in Annapolis: "Senseless violence"

Annapolis — Three people were killed and three wounded in a shooting Sunday night at a house in Maryland's capital city, police said.

Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson told reporters at a media briefing that the shooting stemmed from what he described as an "interpersonal dispute" and that there was no further threat to the public.

"It's a very active and fluid investigation. We're still trying to determine everything that occurred. We're still piecing it together. We have a lot more work to do," Jackson said.

He declined to elaborate on the relationship among the people involved but said those killed ranged in age from their 20s to their 50s. He said authorities hadn't established a firm motive for the shooting.

"It wasn't random," Jackson said, noting that the victims "died outside" the home.

Scene of shooting in Annapolis, Md. on night of June 11, 2023 that left three people dead and three more wounded. CBS Baltimore

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said, "We are saddened for the families and for Annapolis that they have to deal with this. This can happen anywhere and nothing gets resolved through the use of guns," CBS Baltimore reports.

"We are in a very middle class neighborhood in Annapolis, Maryland," Buckley said. "Tonight is an example of, yet again, senseless violence, people trying to resolve issues with guns. It is the most ridiculous thing we can do as a society. We have to do things to stop this."

Numerous police cars were seen in the residential area where the shooting happened south of the city center and near the waterfront. Jackson said officers responded to the shooting around 8 p.m.

The police department issued a news release saying one of the wounded was flown to a trauma center.\

The police statement said a suspect was in custody. The chief later described the person as a "person of interest" and said no charges had been filed.

The chief said that authorities have recovered a weapon.