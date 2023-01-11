New surveillance video shows husband of Ana Walshe at juice bar one day after she was last seen

Security footage obtained by CBS Boston Wednesday appears to show Brian Walshe – the husband of missing 39-year-old Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe – the day after his wife disappeared, but before she was reported missing. He has since been arrested.

The security camera footage which appears to show the 46-year-old Brian Walshe was taken inside the Press Juice Bar in the city of Norwell on Jan. 2, CBS Boston reports, the same day that Walshe was seen at Home Depot purchasing $450 worth of cleaning supplies. Norwell is located about five miles south of Cohasset, where the couple resided and where Ana Walshe was last seen.

The mother of three was not reported missing until Jan. 4.

Surveillance video shows Brian Walshe at the Press Juice Bar in Norwell, Massachusetts, on Jan. 2, 2023, one day after his wife, Ana Walshe, was last seen. CBS Boston

Ana Walshe was last seen at around 4 a.m. on Jan. 1 at her Cohasset home, according to Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley.

A few hours prior to that, Walshe and her husband had hosted a friend, Gem Mutlu, for a New Year's Eve dinner at the couple's home. Mutlu told CBS Boston this week that the dinner was "festive." Mutlu said he left the home at about 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.

"There was no indication of anything other than celebrating the New Year, problems on hold," Mutlu said.

Police were told Ana Walshe had taken a rideshare that morning from her home to Boston Logan International Airport to fly to Washington, D.C., where she worked, but investigators have been unable to confirm that she was picked up by a vehicle, or flew out of Logan, Quigley said.

An undated photo of 39-year-old Ana Walshe, who was last seen at her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts, on Jan. 1, 2023. Cohasset Police Department

Brian Walshe was taken into custody Sunday after investigators concluding they had "probable cause" to believe he had misled investigators, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said.

Sources told CBS Boston Tuesday that investigators found trash bags with blood, a hatchet, a rug and used cleaning supplies at a transfer station in Peabody, Massachusetts, a city about 46 miles from Cohasset.

Investigators also found a bloody knife in the basement of the Walshe home, prosecutors said.