Klobuchar says "absurd" court ruling would set Obamacare "on fire"

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar blasted a ruling by a federal judge in Texas on Friday declaring the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional, calling the judge's decision "absurd" and saying the Trump administration is "standing while the house is burning down."

"Justice Roberts and a conservative court has already ruled that the Affordable Care Act is constitutional," Klobuchar said, saying the Supreme Court is unlikely to uphold the judge's ruling, which was issued on Friday. "There are things to do, but we should be working to improve the Affordable Care Act, not just throw it out and set it on fire."

The White House praised the court's ruling that the entire ACA, known as Obamacare, is unconstitutional due to a change in federal tax law. But the administration said nothing will change in the short-term for those covered under Obamacare while the decision goes through the appeals process.

Klobuchar also said she would like to see Congress "get to the bottom" of what happened in the death of 7-year-old Jackeline Caal, an immigrant who died two days after she and her father were taken into custody along the U.S. border.

Klobuchar said federal law dictates Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) tell Congress within 24 hours if someone in dies its custody. But CBP Commissioner Kevin McAleenan testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee this week and did not mention it, Klobuchar said.

Asked who bears responsibility for the girl's death, Klobuchar said, "I just want to get it investigated and figure out exactly what happened."