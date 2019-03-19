Todo En Uno: AMLO firma compromiso de no reelección
More than 300,000 signed petition calling for dogs' release after an investigation by Humane Society of the U.S.
The cloud-based gaming technology could be a breakthrough
Rockier-than-expected surface may make sample collection a challenge
Former East Pittsburgh officer Michael Rosfeld shot Antwon Rose three times as the teen fled a traffic stop
Kraft and 24 other men must concede they would be found guilty, perform 100 hours community service, attend a class on the dangers of prostitution and pay $5,000 per count
Since 2016, dozens of American officials have come home from Cuba and China with unexplained brain trauma. Evidence shows it may be the work of another government using a weapon that leaves no trace
Billionaire Steve Case says too much venture capitalist money goes to businesses on the coasts. So he's touring the middle of the country on a bus in search of the next big idea
Anderson Cooper reports from the country with the most multi-millionaires per square foot and no income tax
Jerome Powell tells Scott Pelley if the Fed will raise interest rates again, gives his view on whether or not President Trump can fire him and outlines the current risks to the U.S. economy
In the era of Trump, the ACLU is beefing up it's political involvement, taking cues from an organization typically thought to be on the opposite end of the political spectrum
An NIH clinical trial is ushering in a genetic revolution as an innovative type of gene therapy is used to attempt to cure sickle cell anemia. Dr. Jon LaPook reports
Lesley Stahl reports on a recent string of crashes on U.S. railroads and the delay in implementing life-saving technology that could have prevented them
A lawsuit filed on behalf of 21 kids alleges the U.S. government knowingly failed to protect them from climate change. If the plaintiffs win, it could mean massive changes for the use of fossil fuels
Despite efforts from companies and universities, the number of women majoring in computer science is declining. A non-profit is trying to change that by offering coding lessons to girls as early as kindergarten
A drug manufacturer denounces his own industry and explains to 60 Minutes how a label change by the FDA expanded the use of opioids
The Midwest is bracing for more flooding as rivers in 40 locations have risen to historic levels. Vice President Mike Pence will visit Nebraska Tuesday to survey the damage caused by flooding responsible for killing at least three people. Flood watches and warnings are in effect in more than a dozen states and more rain is on the way. DeMarco Morgan reports.
How do you report on an attack that you can't see? "60 Minutes" producers say they approached it with skepticism.
A huge fire at a chemical plant near Houston, Texas, is still burning. The fire broke out Sunday after flammable liquid leaked and ignited. No injuries have been reported, but people living nearby are concerned about the possible effects of the smoke on their health. Janet Shamlian reports.
After similarities were found in two deadly crashes in less than five months, federal investigators are looking into how the FAA approved Boeing's 737 Max jet. Boeing's CEO released a video Monday night, offering his condolences to victims of recent crashes involving the company’s planes. Kris Van Cleave reports.
The battle to clear ISIS from its last stronghold in Syria entered a critical new phase. For more than two months, Charlie D'Agata has been reporting from the frontlines of eastern Syria where U.S.-backed forces are making what they hope is the final move against ISIS. D'Agata went to see the fight under cover of darkness in Baghouz, Syria.
With coordinated "school strikes" in more than 100 countries, young people protest inefficient policies to protect the Earth's climate for future generations
A look back at the esteemed personalities who've left us this year, who touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity
The London-based designer's projects have upended conventions across the globe
"CBS This Morning" revealed the research vessel Petrel discovered the World War II wreckage in the South Pacific
The social network has reached a settlement with civil rights groups that accused it of excluding protected classes of people
Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao has asked her department's inspector general to audit the certification process for the Boeing 737 Max 8 airplane. This comes as federal investigators are looking into how the FAA approved the plane after similarities were found in two deadly crashes in less than five months. Mike Slack, an aviation attorney, licensed pilot and former NASA engineer, joined CBSN to discuss.