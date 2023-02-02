Amica life insurance review 2023

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Life insurance is a simple but important way to protect yourself financially. Simply agree to pay an insurance company an agreed-upon monthly premium and your beneficiaries will receive a death benefit when you pass.

Life insurance's primary benefit is protecting your loved ones from the potentially catastrophic financial losses that could impact them if something happened to you. It also helps to pay for your burial and other final expenses.

But policies and premiums vary from one life insurer to another, so it's wise to compare a few different life insurance companies before signing a new policy. One company is Amica, a legacy insurer that has been around for more than 100 years. In this Amica life insurance review, we'll take a closer look at the costs, benefits and downsides of this insurer to help you decide if the company is a good option for you.

Amica life insurance overview

Amica Mutual Insurance Company began in 1907, offering auto, fire and theft insurance. The company is the longest-running auto insurer in the country. Over the years, Amica has expanded its insurance portfolio to include a broad range of policies, including life insurance.

What Amica covers

Amica offers the following policy types:

Term life insurance: Term life insurance provides coverage for a fixed period. If you pass while the policy is in effect, your beneficiaries will receive a death benefit for an amount you choose. Amica offers policies for term lengths ranging from 10 to 30 years, with coverage amounts up to $1 million.

Whole life insurance: Unlike term life insurance which only provides temporary coverage, whole life insurance provides lifelong protection and includes a cash value component that grows over time.

Amica's life insurance policies include a free terminal illness rider that allows you to receive some of your death benefit if you become terminally ill. Riders are optional add-ons many insurers provide to tailor your policy to your specific needs.

What Amica doesn't cover

Amica does not offer universal life insurance policies. Like whole life insurance, universal life is a type of permanent insurance with a cash value account that can grow in value over time. However, these policies differ in many ways. For example, universal life policies typically cost less than whole life policies and offer more flexibility when setting your investment preferences, coverage amounts and premiums.

Amica also doesn't offer a variety of rider options. Amica focuses on offering no-fuss policies that provide the basic coverage most consumers need.

Costs of Amica life insurance

With a term life policy, your premiums will remain the same throughout your term. Your premium amounts are based on several factors, including your age, health, and the amount of coverage you choose.

The amount you'll pay for life insurance can also vary by insurer. Here's a look at how Amica's life insurance costs compare to a couple of its competitors based on quotes obtained in January 2023.



35-Year-Old Female in Good Health Amica $60.70 per month Fidelity Life $52.63 per month Transamerica $55.31 per month

Quotes are for a 35-year-old female in good health who doesn't smoke on a 20-year policy with a $1,000,000 death benefit.

While Amica has the highest premiums among these competitors, its pricing is generally competitive and in line with industry standards. Of course, these prices are for illustration purposes only. The premium quote you receive could be higher or lower, depending on your unique circumstances and protection needs.

Pros and cons of Amica life insurance

Whether you opt to go with Amica or another life insurance provider, it's wise to consider the benefits and downsides before purchasing a new policy.

Amica life insurance pros

Provides both term and whole life insurance coverage

Comes with a free terminal illness rider

A.M. Best gives it an A+ (Superior) financial strength and stability rating

Amica life insurance cons

Doesn't offer universal life policies

Minimal add-on options

Medical exams

Amica life insurance benefits

Amica's customer service is above average for life insurers its size, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) complaint index score. With NAICs ratings, the average complaint index score is 1.0. Any score below that number means the company receives less than average complaints, while a score above 1.0 indicates a higher volume of complaints than the average.

For its part, Amica's 2021 score is 0.51, with a 0.00 index score in both 2020 and 2019. These numbers suggest Amica has an excellent track record of delivering an exceptional customer experience.

The company also received an A+ (Superior) rating from A.M. Best, indicating that it maintains the financial strength to make good on its obligations.

Another benefit of Amica life insurance is the potential to bring down the cost of your policy through a variety of discounts, such as:

Bundling discount: Receive a 15% discount by insuring your home with Amica as well as your life, auto, or umbrella policies.

Receive a 15% discount by insuring your home with Amica as well as your life, auto, or umbrella policies. Loyalty discount: This discount is available if you've held your policy with any insurer for at least two years.

This discount is available if you've held your policy with any insurer for at least two years. Claim-free discount: If you don't file a claim for three years, you're eligible for a discount.

The bottom line

If you're shopping for a basic term or whole life insurance policy, Amica's simple life insurance policies are worth a look. You may be eligible for a policy without a medical exam if you're in excellent health. Unfortunately, the insurer doesn't offer a variety of plans and riders to customize your policy. It's wise to shop and compare Amica with multiple life insurance companies to ensure you find the coverage you need for the best possible price.

