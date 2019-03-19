Americans are suffering from a housing crisis -- and their health is getting hit

High housing costs are creating an economic pinch for many Americans, with 1 in 4 renters spending more than half their income on housing costs, a new report finds

Severe housing burdens is linked with poorer health

The problem is impacting rural areas as well as expensive cities

The high cost of housing is a problem that's impacting every U.S. county, with 1 in 4 renters spending more than half their income on housing costs, according to the County Health Rankings database. The burden of high housing costs is also impacting health, the study found.

Counties where consumers struggle with high housing costs -- defined as paying more than one-third of income toward housing -- tend to have poorer health measures, such as more children living in poverty and higher rates of food insecurity. County Health Rankings, a collaboration between the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, examines county-level data on issues that influence health, such as jobs and access to health care.

In the post-recession economy, the problem has unfolded on two fronts, with higher housing costs harder to afford as many workers struggle with stagnant wages, the researchers noted. While the problem is touching every county in the U.S., some Americans are bearing more of the burden, including black workers, who typically earn lower incomes than white workers and therefore pay a larger share of their income toward housing.

"In every county, there are households that spend more than half of their income on housing," said Marjory Givens, County Health Rankings deputy director of data and science, University of Wisconsin, Population Health Institute. "When too much of the income goes to paying the rent or mortgage, people need to make these difficult payoffs, like paying for food and medication."

Despite the country's unemployment rate of less than 4%, she added, "I think there is a misnomer that the recession has passed and that we are on an upward trajectory with jobs and the unemployment rate, but many are left behind. The living wage is not something that is the reality in many communities."

While the severe housing cost burden is more prevalent in urban areas, rural counties are also suffering, the report found. About half of all rural counties experienced an increase in severe housing cost burdens since the housing crash of 2006-2010, the report noted.