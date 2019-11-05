American Girl to sell holiday doll, covered in Swarovski crystals, for $5,000

American Girl dolls have stood the test of time — several generations have looked forward to opening up their brand new look-alike doll on Christmas morning. But today's girl can own — or at least dream of —an American Girl doll unlike any that's come before. The company has announced a new American Girl Holiday Collector doll, sparkling with Swarovski crystals, at a price of $5,000.

Each American Girl Holiday Collector doll took over 40 hours to hand-embellish with more than 5,000 Swarovski crystals and beads. Only three of the special dolls were made.

American Girl, which is owned by Mattel, teamed up with Swarovski to create the holiday doll and to decorate the widows of its flagship stores in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. The winter window displays will feature a 350 strands of Swarovski crystal and 130 pounds of "crystal dust."

All three locations will reveal their holiday displays on Friday, November 8, Mattel announced. Guests at the window unveilings will get the first look at the displays and have a chance to see the new doll.

This is not the typical "Samantha" or "Molly" doll millions of girls grew up with. The average American Girl doll retails for $98.00. The $5,000 holiday doll looks more like a princess dressed in a delicate white gown and tiara, both dripping in crystals.

"We are very proud to partner with American Girl for the first time in such a multi-dimensional way," Michelle Rice, senior vice president of operations of Swarovski Professional North America, said in a statement. "From creating bespoke collectible dolls, to adding the Swarovski sparkle to their flagship stores and to the Christmas trees of thousands of homes across America with an exclusive ornament, our goal with this partnership is to make imaginations sparkle and who better to do that with than American Girl."

American Girl New York will hold a kick-off event for the new windows and doll, hosted by Ciara. The windows will be on display from November 8 to December 31.