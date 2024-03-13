American Airlines flight makes emergency landing at LAX due to suspected mechanical issue

American Airlines flight makes emergency landing at LAX American Airlines flight makes emergency landing at LAX 01:15

An American Airlines Boeing 777 was forced to make an emergency landing at LAX on Wednesday due to a suspected mechanical issue.

The flight, which was heading west from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, landed on Runway 25 at around 8:45 p.m.

An American Airlines spokesperson says that the pilot reported a possible mechanical issue prior to landing. It remains unclear the issue was, despite early reports that the aircraft had suffered a blown tire.

SkyCal was overhead as the plane taxied into a gate, where a boarding bridge was connected to allow passengers to de-board.

There have been no reports of injury.

The incident comes just days after a United Airlines plane, also a Boeing 777, that had taken off from San Francisco International Airport had to make an emergency landing at LAX after losing a tire.

Again on Friday evening, another flight out of SFO had to make an emergency landing at LAX because of problems with the aircraft's hydraulic system.

