American Airlines flight makes emergency landing at LAX due to suspected mechanical issue

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

An American Airlines Boeing 777 was forced to make an emergency landing at LAX on Wednesday due to a suspected mechanical issue.

The flight, which was heading west from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, landed on Runway 25 at around 8:45 p.m.

An American Airlines spokesperson says that the pilot reported a possible mechanical issue prior to landing. It remains unclear the issue was, despite early reports that the aircraft had suffered a blown tire. 

SkyCal was overhead as the plane taxied into a gate, where a boarding bridge was connected to allow passengers to de-board. 

There have been no reports of injury. 

The incident comes just days after a United Airlines plane, also a Boeing 777, that had taken off from San Francisco International Airport had to make an emergency landing at LAX after losing a tire. 

Again on Friday evening, another flight out of SFO had to make an emergency landing at LAX because of problems with the aircraft's hydraulic system.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on March 13, 2024 / 11:48 PM EDT

