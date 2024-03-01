Plane belonging to reggaeton artist Karol G makes emergency landing at Van Nuys Airport

A private plane believed to belong to reggaeton artist Karol G, made an emergency landing at the Van Nuys Airport Thursday night after the pilot reported smoke in the cockpit.

The plane had pink striping and a giant barbed-wire heart logo on the side of the aircraft -- the same image of an arm tattoo sported by the 33-year-old Colombian singer.

The emergency landing happened around 9 p.m. with reports saying a woman looking like Karol G safely exited the plane, along with about 16 others.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported that the flight departed from Hollywood Burbank Airport and was headed to El Salvador International Airport, according to CNN.

Grammy-winning artist Karol G is scheduled to perform March 5 in El Salvador.

KCAL News has reached out to the FAA and Karol G's representatives for comment.