"Sudden passion" defense could lessen sentence of former Dallas officer who killed neighbor

The judge in the trial of a Dallas police officer convicted of murder for killing her unarmed black neighbor in his home says the jury will get instruction on a legal defense that could reduce the officer's sentencing range. The jury convicted Amber Guyger of murder Tuesday in the September 2018 killing of Botham Jean.

Fired Dallas police Officer Amber Guyger becomes emotional on the stand as the defense begins their case in her murder trial Friday, September 27, 2019. Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/Pool

In Texas, the penalty for first-degree murder could be anywhere from five years to 99 years in prison. But Judge Tammy Kemp said Wednesday that jurors will receive written guidance on the law regarding a so-called "sudden passion defense."

According to the Texas Penal Code, if a defendant convicted of first-degree murder can prove in the punishment phase they caused the death under the " immediate influence of sudden passion arising from an adequate cause," the offense would be reduced to a second-degree felony. If the jury accepts that Guyger's actions were taken in the heat of the moment, it could reduce the sentencing range to two to 20 years in prison.

Guyger says she shot Jean after mistaking his apartment for her own, which was directly below. She was fired after the shooting.

This Sept. 21, 2017, photo provided by Harding University in Search, Ark., shows Botham Jean in Dallas. Jeff Montgomery/Harding University via AP

The jury heard heart-wrenching testimony from Jean's friends and family on Wednesday in the trial's punishment phase, after which they were expected to weigh Guyger's sentence. Jean's close friend Alexis Stossel recounted her last text exchanges with Jean on the night he was killed, and receiving a phone call the next morning that he had been killed.

"I hung up the phone and I called Botham seven times, and there was no answer," Stossel said.

Stossel said she wished she had told Jean the last day they spoke that she was thankful for him, saying that might have lessened her pain.

WATCH LIVE: "My Sundays have been destroyed. That's when we would speak after his worship." Botham Jean's father, Bertram, is on the stand as the sentencing phase continues. https://t.co/sBENdoDJiN pic.twitter.com/S9mDf2jMUJ — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) October 2, 2019

Jean's father Bertrum Jean also took the stand and broke down as he testified.

How could we have lost Botham, such a sweet boy? He tried his best to live a good, honest life. He loved God. He loved everyone. How could this happen to him?" Jean said, crying. "In hindsight -- what could we have done? My family is broken-hearted. How could it be possible? We'll never see him again. And I want to see him, I still want to see him."

The defense had begun calling Guyger's friends and family to the stand Wednesday as the hearing continued.