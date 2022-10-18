Amazon warehouse union vote fails in upstate New York

Amazon workers in upstate New York voted by a roughly 2-to-1 ratio against unionizing, according to results tallied on Tuesday by the National Labor Relations Board.

Of the more than 900 workers eligible to cast ballots, 406 voted against joining and 206 voted for joining the union. Thirty-one ballots were challenged and four voided.

The loss comes six months after the Amazon Labor Union (ALU) won a historic vote to form the first-ever collective bargaining unit at the online retail giant in Staten Island, New York.

The latest vote had been viewed as a major bar for organizers looking to tack on another win.

Tuesday's count involves workers at Amazon's warehouse in Castleton-on-the-Hudson, New York, which is south of Albany.

