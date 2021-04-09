Amazon beats back union effort in Bessemer, Alabama

Amazon has beaten back a historic effort by workers to form a collective bargaining unit in a warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, with about two-thirds of ballots cast in the union election voting against joining the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, according to a tally by the National Labor Relations Board.

The final tally showed 1,798 votes against and 738 in favor, with about 55% of the 5,867 eligible workers casting a ballot. Another 76 ballots were voided and 505 were challenged. The challenged ballots were not counted or opened, since they would not have changed the outcome.

The RWDSU immediately vowed to challenge the results of the election, claiming that "Amazon illegally interfered in the union vote" by intimidating workers and coercing them to vote against the union.

"Amazon has left no stone unturned in its efforts to gaslight its own employees. We won't let Amazon's lies, deception and illegal activities go unchallenged," Staurt Appelbaum, president of RWDSU said. "Amazon knew full well that unless they did everything they possibly could, even illegal activity, their workers would have continued supporting the union."

The union, which represents 15 million workers nationwide, said that Amazon "created an atmosphere of confusion, coercion and/or fear of reprisals and thus interfered with the employees' freedom of choice" and engaged in unfair labor practices. It plans to request a hearing to overturn the election's results.

Workers at the warehouse said Amazon forced employees into hour-long meetings to convince them not to unionize. Some workers said Amazon also sent private messages to workers and posted anti-union signs in hallways and bathroom stalls.

Applebaum said the company required all of their employees to attend lectures "filled with mistrusts and lies." He added that the union will "seek remedy to each and every improper action Amazon took."

Amazon denied that it intimidated workers. "It's easy to predict the union will say that Amazon won this election because we intimidated employees, but that's not true. Our employees heard far more anti-Amazon messages from the union, policymakers, and media outlets than they heard from us," the company said in a statement.

A monthlong process



CBS News was among the hundreds of observers invited to watch the vote counting process on a Zoom call. NLRB staff counted the ballots one-by-one and called out the results of each vote "Yes" or "No."

The vote capped of a monthslong campaign by Amazon and the RWDSU that attracted national attention.

The seven-week voting period for an election that was conducted by mail ended last Monday. Prior to the public portion of the vote count, Amazon and RWDSU spent more than a week with the NLRB reviewing the eligibility of all voters. The union said Amazon largely challenged the more than 500 ballots.

Labor experts noted that unions face an uphill battle, especially when going up against deep-pocketed employers in southern states, ilke Alabama, with laws that disfavor organized labor.

"It is extremely hard for workers to organize a union and ridiculously easy for employers to bully them out of it," said Rebecca Givan, associate professor at Rutgers School of Management and Labor Relations.

Givan said Amazon "spent big in Bessemer" by hiring "some of the nation's premier anti-union lawyers and relentlessly sowing fear and uncertainty among the workforce."

The Associated Press and CBS News' Irina Ivanova contributed reporting.