Amazon announces new $60 tablet

By Kate Gibson

Amazon's cheapest tablet is getting a little bit pricier but promises a longer battery life.

The latest versions of Amazon's Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids tablets are available for preorder ahead of a June 29 shipping date, the retailing giant announced on Wednesday. 

Costing ten bucks more than past-generation tablets from 2019, the 7-inch, Alexa-enabled Fire 7 starts at $59.99 and comes in black, denim and rose colors, with coordinating covers running another $28.99 each. The Fire 7 Kids tablet starts at $109.99 and comes in a kid-proof case in blue, red and purple. 

Amazon's Fire 7 comes in black, denim and rose colors. Amazon

Both offer double the RAM and 40% longer battery life for up to 10 hours of continuous use, Amazon said.

A more affordable alternative to Apple's iPad, which start at $329 and can cost well over $1,000 for high-end models, Amazon's tablets also give Amazon another means of selling services like its Alexa voice assistant. 

Fire 7 Kids comes with a year's subscription to Amazon Kids+, giving them access to thousands of children's books, movies, TV shows educational apps and games. The subscriptions start at $2.99 a month, while a one-year family plan costs $69 for Amazon Prime members. 

