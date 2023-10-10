Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days are here. Here's what to know.

Amazon's fall sales event, Prime Big Deal Days, kicked off Monday, offering discounts to Amazon Prime subscribers on personal electronics, home appliances, clothing, toys and other items.

Here's what you need to know to take advantage of the autumnal discounts and get the most bang for your buck.

What are Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Day is a two-day sales event that offers Prime members discounts of up to 70% on major brands like Dyson, Sony, Calvin Klein, Olay, Toshiba, Revlon and Samsung/

New deals on a wide range of products will become available throughout the two-day event, dropping as often as every five minutes, according to Amazon. During the sale, customers can also take advantage of Lightning Deals, or limited-time discounts that last for as little as a few hours, Amazon's website shows.

When are Prime Big Deal Days?

Prime Big Deal Day takes place from October 10-11.

What kinds of deals are available?

During the event, discounts can be found on clothing, beauty products, toys, home appliances, electronics and other items. Here are some notable deals:

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) - 24% off

50-inch Hisense Fire TV - 62% off

Keurig coffee makers - up to 50% off

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K - 54% off

Dyson vacuums and air purifiers - up to 47% off

Kindle Paperwhite - 32% off

Who can access the deals?

In order to shop during Prime Big Deal Days, you'll have to be a member of Amazon Prime. To sign up, fill out the enrollment form on Amazon's website.

Prime membership for U.S. customers costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, but you can begin a free 30-day trial if you're new to the service.

If you're a student, you can get a discounted Prime membership for $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. The Prime Student subscription is also available for a free six-month trial.

How do I get the most out of the sale?

To find the items in which you're most interested, use the filters on Amazon's website to search for products by brand or price. Begin by clicking on "Prime Big Day Deals" on the site menu below the search box. From there, scroll down until you see a menu on the left of the screen that lists "Departments" you can click on to narrow your search. You filter for items based on product categories such as "Baby clothing,""Electronics," and "Home and kitchen," as well as price range and discount size, such as "50% off or more."

If you spot a product you're interested in buying that has a red "Invite-only Deal" label, click the yellow "request invitation" button on the right of the page to sign up to receive a purchase link when the deal becomes available. Signing up won't guarantee you'll be able to purchase an item on sale however, as only a limited number of products are available.

Finally, to ensure you don't miss any sales on specific items, set up deal notifications on your Amazon Alexa or other home assistant, or on the Amazon app.