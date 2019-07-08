Amazon's retail competitors primed to compete on Prime Day

July's biggest shopping holiday has nothing to do with America's independence from Britain and everything to do with Amazon. Well, it's no longer just about Amazon, either.

Amazon Prime Day, billed as a "two-day parade of epic deals" on July 15 and 16, has become a bona fide national retail holiday as the internet giant's competitors simultaneously launch their own deals and promotions.

Retail players ranging from eBay to Target to Walmart are among the major companies that have announced competing deals around Amazon Prime Day. Even non-retailers, like Capital One, want in on the action. The bank is using the occasion to tout its Wikibuy shopping tool. "Don't overpay on Amazon Prime Day," reads a Capital One marketing email from July 8, encouraging consumers to use Wikibuy to compare Amazon Prime Day deals to other merchants' prices on the same items.

"It's a radical idea Amazon hatched and made into a moment and now I can imagine that a retailer [like Walmart or Target] would say, 'Shop here during Prime Day and we will match or do better than them,'" retail consultant Kate Newlin told CBS MoneyWatch. "They become the focal point -- or the point of comparison. It's that much of a thing. You don't see that with Valentine's Day or other Hallmark kinds of days."

On eBay: a "Crash Sale" on July 15

Online marketplace eBay last month announced a wave of deals beginning July 1 and lasting for three weeks -- to outrun Amazon's two-day event. "For three full weeks, shoppers will find great deals on the things they actually want -- from top electronics and home items, to the latest fashion, sporting goods, and more," the company said in a press release. Highlights include a "Crash Sale," set to take place on July 15.

"If history repeats itself and Amazon crashes that day, eBay's wave of can't-miss deals on some of the season's top items will excite customers around the world," eBay said, mocking Amazon's infamous site crash within 15 minutes of the start of the sale in 2018.

Target: July 15 and 16 "Deal Days"

Target is among the rival retailers that are hosting competing summer shopping holidays. On July 15 and 16, it will run "Deal Days," offering discounts on what it says are "rarely-on-sale" home, apparel and recreation items.

The discount retailer also touted its same-day delivery and pickup options. As usual, Target REDcard members will get 5% off their purchases, according to the retailer's website.

Early access deals include 50% off small appliances, cutlery and other kitchenware.

Walmart: How about a whole week?

Walmart, the nation's largest retailer with $388 billion in sales, according to the National Retail Federation, has created its own shopping bonanza to try to steal some of Amazon's captive customer base's business.

Walmart's Google Week offers smart home device deals from July 8 to July 16. The Google Home mini device is on sale for $25 -- nearly half off its list price -- as are smart speakers, security cameras and doorbells.