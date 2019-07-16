Best deals on day 2 of Amazon Prime Day
- Day 2 of Amazon Prime Day includes sales on video subscription services such as Starz and Showtime.
- Amazon's own devices continue to be among the best values on the site, the editors at CNET report.
- Popular products like the Roku and the Instant Pot are also on sale today.
Amazon Prime Day is offering sales on more than 1 million products, an overwhelming proposition for most consumers. But there are products that stand out because of their popularity as well as the size of the discount offered by Amazon.
There is a major caveat, however: Some deals may sell out, which means the sale price listed in this story may not be available later in the day. The Prime Day sale will end at 3 a.m. E.T. tonight.
Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products and services featured in its reviews. Also, CNET and Showtime are owned by CBS, the parent company of CBS MoneyWatch. With that in mind, read on.
Amazon's own devices
Among the best deals on Tuesday continue to be Amazon's own devices, according to CBS partner site CNET. Here are its picks:
- Echo Show 5 for $50: This Echo, which has a 5-inch screen, is marked down from $90.
- AmazonBasics Microwave with free Echo Dot for $60: The microwave typically sells for $60, but Amazon is adding an Echo Dot for free.
- The Fire TV Stick for $15: This is the least costly method to add Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and other streaming channels to your TV. The device also comes with an Alexa-powered voice remote.
- The new Kindle Paperwhite for $85: CNET editors say this new Paperwhite "is even better than its predecessor." At $85, it's also the lowest price since it was introduced earlier this year.
- The Amazon Echo Dot for $22: CNET says this is the lowest price on a current-generation Echo Dot, but the charcoal color was sold out as of Tuesday morning.
Best Apple deals on Prime Day
Now that Amazon sells Apple products -- a change that came about after the two companies struck a deal last year -- Prime Day includes some Apple sales. Unfortunately, as of Tuesday morning, many of the best deals were sold out, including a sale on the Apple Watch Series 4.
- Apple iPad 32GB for $249. The represents an $80 savings from its typical price.
iPad Pro 11-inch 64GB, $675. The sale provides a savings of $124.
The best electronics and tech deals
- The Eero Home WiFi System for $199: This home wifi system is selling for $200 off, and is highly recommended by a CNET editor.
- The iPhone 7 for Verizon Visible: $99 (save $189). The deal works by buying the iPhone for $199, down from its regular price of $288, then paying for two months of wireless service from Verizon Visible. Consumers will receive a rebate via a $100 Mastercard prepaid debit card.
- The Tribit Maxboom 360-degree Bluetooth speaker: $51.99, or a savings of $18. Shoppers should clip the $4-off coupon and then apply promo code UVL2GRUA to lower the price on this waterproof speaker.
- Instant Pot Duo80 8 Qt: $69.95, or half its regular price. The 8-quart model offers the biggest discount, according to CNET.
Best subscription deals
Several subscription services are on sale via Prime Video.
- Starz, on sale for $4.89 a month for 3 months. The regular price is $8.99 per month for the service, known for shows like "Outlander." Prime members will pay $8.99 per month after the initial three-month subscription.
- Showtime for $5.49 per month for three months. Like Starz, the price will revert to its regular price after the three-month trial. In this case, that's $10.99 a month.
- Britbox for $3.49 per month for three months. Lovers of all things British may enjoy this deal, which is on sale from $6.99 per month.