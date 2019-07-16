Best deals on day 2 of Amazon Prime Day

Day 2 of Amazon Prime Day includes sales on video subscription services such as Starz and Showtime.

Amazon's own devices continue to be among the best values on the site, the editors at CNET report.

Popular products like the Roku and the Instant Pot are also on sale today.

Amazon Prime Day is offering sales on more than 1 million products, an overwhelming proposition for most consumers. But there are products that stand out because of their popularity as well as the size of the discount offered by Amazon.

There is a major caveat, however: Some deals may sell out, which means the sale price listed in this story may not be available later in the day. The Prime Day sale will end at 3 a.m. E.T. tonight.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products and services featured in its reviews. Also, CNET and Showtime are owned by CBS, the parent company of CBS MoneyWatch. With that in mind, read on.

Amazon's own devices

Among the best deals on Tuesday continue to be Amazon's own devices, according to CBS partner site CNET. Here are its picks:

Best Apple deals on Prime Day

Now that Amazon sells Apple products -- a change that came about after the two companies struck a deal last year -- Prime Day includes some Apple sales. Unfortunately, as of Tuesday morning, many of the best deals were sold out, including a sale on the Apple Watch Series 4.

Apple iPad 32GB for $249 . The represents an $80 savings from its typical price.

The represents an $80 savings from its typical price. iPad Pro 11-inch 64GB, $675. The sale provides a savings of $124.

The best electronics and tech deals

The Eero Home WiFi System for $199 : This home wifi system is selling for $200 off, and is highly recommended by a CNET editor.

: This home wifi system is selling for $200 off, and is highly recommended by a CNET editor. The iPhone 7 for Verizon Visible: $99 (save $189). The deal works by buying the iPhone for $199, down from its regular price of $288, then paying for two months of wireless service from Verizon Visible. Consumers will receive a rebate via a $100 Mastercard prepaid debit card.

$99 (save $189). The deal works by buying the iPhone for $199, down from its regular price of $288, then paying for two months of wireless service from Verizon Visible. Consumers will receive a rebate via a $100 Mastercard prepaid debit card. The Tribit Maxboom 360-degree Bluetooth speaker : $51.99, or a savings of $18. Shoppers should clip the $4-off coupon and then apply promo code UVL2GRUA to lower the price on this waterproof speaker.

: $51.99, or a savings of $18. Shoppers should clip the $4-off coupon and then apply promo code UVL2GRUA to lower the price on this waterproof speaker. Instant Pot Duo80 8 Qt: $69.95, or half its regular price. The 8-quart model offers the biggest discount, according to CNET.

Best subscription deals

Several subscription services are on sale via Prime Video.