Amazon refunds woman whose toddler bought $400 couch

Amazon is refunding a woman whose toddler accidentally bought a $400 couch using "1-Click" ordering.

Isabella McNeil initially tried to resell the couch after learning she'd be slapped with restocking and shipping fees.

She can either keep or donate the couch, free of charge, Amazon told her.

Amazon has refunded the woman whose toddler inadvertently bought a $400 couch via the retail giant's "1-Click" ordering option using her mom's cellphone, after CBS MoneyWatch reported the incident.

Isabella McNeil, of San Diego, will be reimbursed for the full cost of the unsanctioned purchase, and can choose to either keep or donate the couch, an Amazon spokesperson told CBS MoneyWatch. Amazon said it will even cover the cost of any fees associated with giving away the piece of furniture.

McNeil was confused when, days after her two-year-old daughter had borrowed her smartphone, an email informed her that a couch was on its way, according to a local media report.

"I thought, 'Did I buy a couch in my sleep?" she said. She eventually connected the dots, but it was too late to cancel the order. The following week, a very big box showed up at her doorstep.

McNeil said she'd never spend that kind of money on a couch, and planned to return it -- but said she couldn't be bothered to pay a $79 restocking fee plus $100 in return shipping costs.

Instead, she listed the grey tufted couch on resale site OfferUp, for $300.

"Brand new in box. Ordered it by mistake, my toddler actually did...darn buy with 1 click on Amazon," the listing reads. "Anyway it's more of a hassle to ship back, so I'll take a loss. I paid 431 with tax and am willing to let it go for 300 must pick up."

The listing is still live, and McNeil did not return CBS MoneyWatch's request for comment.

It's unclear if she'll keep the lounger. One thing's for sure though -- she won't let her daughter's shopping habit continue.

"Lesson learned," McNeil told local media. She also acknowledged how easy it is to make purchases through "1-Click" ordering "Now I know it's really dangerous and [I need] to make sure the Amazon app is closed before my daughter takes the phone. It's just so easy."