Celebrities press Amazon to pull antisemitic documentary from site

Kyrie Irving suspended from Brooklyn Nets for at least five games

Hollywood A-listers and activists are calling on Amazon and bookseller Barnes and Noble to pull an antisemitic film and book from their virtual and physical store shelves.

Creative Community for Peace, the activist group leading the effort, on Thursday made public a letter to CEOs Jeff Bezos, James Daunt and other leaders at the two companies asking them to remove "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake up Black America" — a book and film the group said causes "tremendous harm to the Jewish community while spreading dangerous misinformation to an impressionable public that may be susceptible to its propaganda."

The group added that the titles also spread misinformation, including antisemitic tropes and conspiracy theories, such as that Jewish people fabricated the Holocaust.

More than 200 entertainment industry leaders, including actors Mila Kunis, Debra Messing and Emmanuelle Chriqui; jeopardy co-host Mayim Bialik; and music executive Aaron Bay-Schuck have co-signed the letter.

"After more than a week of private messages and public calls to take the fallacious book and movie 'Hebrews to N**roes' from your sites, you have so far refused to act," the letter reads in part.

Irving suspended

The group's plea comes after Kyrie Irving, a professional basketball player for the Brooklyn Nets, recently promoted the title in a Tweet that led to his being suspended for at least five games.

Irving's tweet, which linked to the documentary and book, have driven sales, CCFP said.

"Since Kyrie Irving posted a Tweet with a link to the documentary and book, it has become a bestseller. Both Amazon and Barnes & Noble have refused to remove the title and continue to profit from its bigotry," the group said.

As of Friday afternoon, both the book and movie remain available to purchase on Amazon's website. Both are labelled "best sellers" on the site.

Neither Amazon nor Barnes & Noble responded to a request for comment.