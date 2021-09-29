Amazon announces "Astro," it's long-awaited home assistant robot

Meet Amazon's home-monitoring robot, dubbed "Astro." In what may remind some people of the 1960s television cartoon "The Jetsons," the device puts a new spin on Alexa, giving Amazon's cloud-based voice service wheels, navigation technology and even a periscope.

Users can use the pricey gadget to set up reminders, turn on TV shows or control smart devices at home. The robot's safety and security features also let it alert homeowners who are away about possible break-ins or fires.

Amazon also says Astro uses navigation technology to find its way around and can be remotely controlled to check on specific rooms, people or things.

After an introductory period, Astro's $999.99 price tag will be $1,449.99.

Designed to respond to users, the robot can stop to avoid collisions with animals or people that cross its path. A camera mounted on the base of the device can be moved up or down to track specific objects.

Consumers interested in forking over a grand for the robot can request an invitation to purchase one of the robots, with supplies limited.

Astro could eventually have company courtesy of Tesla. The electric car maker is now developing a humanoid robot and aims to have a prototype ready by 2022. The device will be able to perform chores such as going to the store for groceries and helping fix your car, Tesla founder Elon Musk said in August.