U.S. nurse Alix Dorsainvil and daughter released after kidnap in Haiti, Christian group says

What we know about the American mother and child kidnapped in Haiti

An American nurse and her daughter who were kidnapped in Haiti last month were released by their abductors, the El Roi Haiti nonprofit Christian ministry the woman was working for said Wednesday.

Alix Dorsainvil of New Hampshire was working for El Roi Haiti when she and her young daughter were seized in late July. She is the wife of the group's founder, Sandro Dorsainvil.

Witnesses told The Associated Press that Dorsainvil was working in the organization's small brick clinic when armed men burst in and seized her.

