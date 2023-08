U.S. nurse and daughter released after kidnapping in Haiti last moth American nurse Alix Dorsainvil and her young daughter have been released by kidnappers in Haiti, according to El Roi Haiti, the nonprofit Christian ministry she was working for. Dorsainvil, from New Hampshire, was seized with her child in late July. Macollvie Neel, executive editor of the Haitian Times, joined CBS News to discuss the incident and other kidnappings in the country.