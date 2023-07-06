New documentary "Fighting for Haiti" examines gang violence, political crisis in the country A new CBS Reports documentary looks at the political crisis in Haiti and the remarkable strength of its people. The Caribbean nation has fallen deeper into upheaval since the president was assassinated two years ago. The documentary, hosted by Vlad Duthiers, highlights some of the violence in Haiti and the role the U.S. has played in it. Ariel Dominique, executive director of the Haitian American Foundation for Democracy, joined CBS News to talk about the country.