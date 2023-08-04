Trump Investigations
Alexey Navalny
Monkeys Found At Border
Ukraine Drone Attack
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Russian ship appears damaged after Ukrainian attack on Black Sea port
"Breaking Bad" actor Mark Margolis dies at age 83
Kagan says Congress has power to regulate Supreme Court
Russian opposition leader Navalny sentenced to 19 more years in prison
Cyberattack causes hospitals in multiple states to close ERs
Long Island murder victim identified 27 years after she vanished
Southern California judge arrested on suspicion of killing wife
Are you drinking enough water? All your hydration questions, answered.
5-year-old girl dies after being struck by starting gate at harness race
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
A Moment With…
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Alexey Navalny: The 2020 60 Minutes Interview
Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny was sentenced to 19 more years in prison on extremism charges today. Lesley Stahl spoke with Navalny in 2020. "I don't feel any fear," he told 60 Minutes after surviving an assassination attempt by poisoning.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On