Alex Trebek, beloved "Jeopardy!" host, dies at 80

Alex Trebek, the beloved "Jeopardy!" host who was a nightly fixture in millions of American homes for more than 35 years, has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer, the show announced Sunday. He was 80 years old.

"Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends," the show's account said on Twitter. "Thank you, Alex."

Trebek was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in 2019. Despite the devastating diagnosis, he never missed a day of work.

Trebek told "CBS Sunday Morning" in May 2019 that "it wouldn't be right" for him to walk away from the show.

"It wouldn't be right for me to walk away from this if I can possibly do it," Trebek said. "And I managed to do it. So, what's the big deal?"

Trebek started at the quiz show in 1984 and hosted over 8,000 episodes, taking home six Daytime Emmys.

