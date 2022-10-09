Albert Pujols wraps up his illustrious MLB career

Eleven years ago, our late colleague Bob Simon described St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols as, "one of the greatest baseball players who ever lived."

Well, this season, at 42, after years playing on the West Coast, Pujols came home to the Cardinals for his final season. He smashed his seven hundredth home run, then numbers 701, 702 and 703 joining Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth in that elite circle.

An 11-time All Star, legendary for his work ethic and admired for his charities, Albert Pujols was, amazingly, chosen four hundred-second in the 1999 baseball draft.

"What drives Albert? He says he's still seething about how he was snubbed in that '99 draft," Simon said back in 2011.

"You'll never get over it, huh?" Simon asked Pujols then.

"Never," Pujols said. "Never."

"People have told me that it's really a bad idea to get you angry," Simon said.

"You don't want to do that. Haha," Pujols said.