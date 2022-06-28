Owner of building that collapsed, killing Philadelphia firefighter, accused of setting deadly blaze

A fire that led to a building collapse that killed a Philadelphia firefighter was allegedly set intentionally by building owner Al-Ashraf Khalil, federal investigators announced on Tuesday. Khalil is charged with maliciously damaging a building by means of fire and aiding and abetting.

Philadelphia Fire Department Lieutenant Sean Williamson, 51, died June 18 while battling the blaze.

"This finding is a glaring example of how the violent act of arson is, and in this instance, very unpredictable, and when someone sets a fire to a building, that fire can spread and cause the death and serious injuries of many individuals," ATF Special Agent Matthew P. Varisco said at a presser on Tuesday.

Although he had told investigators that he had no plans to leave the U.S., Khalil fled the country on June 22 after he was questioned by investigators, law enforcement officials said on Tuesday.

But "extraordinary diplomatic efforts" between multiple agencies — including the U.S. Marshals Service, Interpol and the FBI — and Jordanian authorities led to Khalil being refused entry to Jordan and arrested at JFK airport in New York City on Friday, U.S. Marshal Eric Gartner told reporters.

Khalil, 28, was arrested and placed in handcuffs bearing Williamson's initials and his badge number, according to CBS Philly's Joe Holden.

Khalil owned the three-story building in Philadelphia that went up in flames earlier this month. Although the fire was successfully contained and all eight people living in it were evacuated, the building collapsed while firefighters were still inside to make sure the fire was completely extinguished. Five Philadelphia firefighters, including Williamson, a 27-year veteran of the department, and one building inspector, were inside at the time, investigators said.

Despite telling federal agents he wasn't in the area at the time of the fire, Khalil and an unidentified suspect were both seen on surveillance footage coming in and out of the building before it caught on fire, investigators said.

"The voluminous video surveillance recovered by investors showed two suspects minutes before the fire began in the early morning hours of June 18 walk behind a dumpster and enter the basement doors of the property," First Assistant U.S. Attorney Nelson Thayer said Tuesday. "The video surveillance further shows that, at about 20 minutes later, the two suspects leave the location, shortly after which smoke can be seen emanating from the direction of the building, and immediately thereafter flames can be seen on the video."

Authorities said the investigation into the blaze is still ongoing and did not discuss further details about the case.