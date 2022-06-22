Air travel is getting worse. Here are 6 tips to make it less of a headache.

Thousands of flights were canceled or delayed over the Father's Day weekend, with the chaos at airports in the U.S. and abroad pointing to a summer of discontent for travelers. Airlines, tricky to operate under the best of conditions, are now also grappling with severe personnel shortages just as passengers return in droves as the pandemic eases.

"We're used to navigating around weather delays in the summer, but having this huge travel resurgence combined with weather and staffing issues at airports and airlines has made it a much more complicated landscape," said Misty Belles, a travel expert and spokesperson for Virtuoso, a global network of travel advisers specializing in luxury experiences.

So what can you do to minimize the frustrations? Travel pros recommend some tricks of the trade to make air travel less of a headache this summer.

Book through the airline

Booking your ticket directly through an airline can make for more effective customer service and faster rebooking if necessary. By contrast, airlines tend to be less helpful when your travel arrangements are made through online aggregators such as Expedia or Priceline.

"There has never been a more important time to book directly with the airline. When you book through a third party and you have to rebook, the airline says, 'Go to them,'" Willis Orlando, travel expert at Scott's Cheap Flights, told CBS MoneyWatch. "They also have less robust customer service operations than an airline does."

Even if it can seem like takes forever to connect with an airline customer service representative, once you're in touch they can usually resolve problems.

"With online travel sites, there is an extra layer of communication and policies, and you're not always owed the same as what you are if you booked through the airline," Orlando added.

Catch the first flight of the day

Another rule of thumb is to always book the first departing flight of the day for a better chance of it taking off on-time, even if it's $50 or $100 more expensive than other fares.

"Take the first morning flight out," Belles of Virtuoso said. "It's painful getting up at 4 a.m., but those flights are less likely to get bumped as the day goes on and things get backed up."

Plus, bad weather typically disrupt operations later in the day, she added.

For extra assurance, purchase a second, fully-refundable ticket for a flight scheduled two to three hours later. If your first flight is cancelled or significantly delayed, call the airline and request a full refund — then hop on the second flight.

When arranging a backup flight, book through a different carrier and try to use airline miles or points, which go right back into your travel bank if you end up cancelling the flight.

"Booking tickets with airline miles gives you the benefit of a refundable ticket without paying for one. You can get your miles credited back to your account," said Melissa Biggs Bradley, founder of Indagare Travel, a luxury travel planning company.

Fly direct

On a recent trip, Bradley flew from New York to Venice, Italy, and then drove an hour and a half to Slovenia, as opposed to connecting through Paris or Amsterdam and flying to a regional airport located closer to her final destination. And she's glad she did.

"Other people went through Paris or Amsterdam and connected and had massive lines, huge issues with bags and worries about flights being cancelled," she said. "They would have been much better off going to a major airport a little further away and doing that drive."

Of course, direct flights are more expensive than routes with connections, but they reduce the odds of something going wrong that mars your long-awaited vacation.

"Avoid connections. If there are two or three legs, you're doubling or tripling your chances of running into a problem," said James Ferrara, co-founder and president of InteleTravel, a network of 75,000 independent travel advisers. "The more you can connect the lower the price, so it's not an option for everyone."

If you must use connecting flights, don't even think about a 45 minute layover. Give yourself at least two hours, or longer.

Upgrade to be first in line

Once you've booked your flight, download your airline's mobile app and enable text messages to receive alerts related to your flight. Also join the airline's frequent-flier program.

"All of those things will help you get information quicker," Ferrara said.

Consider upgrading to a premium seat if one is available. Indeed, the better your standing with the airline, the more priority you'll be given when it comes to rebooking a canceled or significantly delayed flight.

"When seats are overbooked or flights are canceled, they award seats on new planes based upon your status on that first plane. First class, business class and passengers with higher mileage levels will be rebooked first. You'll get a seat before the person at the back of the plane does," Bradley said.

If you work with a travel adviser, they will take care of the rebooking process for you and advocate on your behalf. And it won't cost you anything, as their fees are paid by airlines and hotels.

Travel on a Wednesday

If you're traveling for an event like a wedding or sports tournament, if possible plan on arriving a couple of days in advance. Building a two to three day cushion leaves room for canceled flights or other travel mishaps without it causing you to miss the main event.

"Don't count on flying and arriving the same day," Bradley said. "Build in a buffer and you'll get there."

Take an extra day off of work and fly on a weekday if you can. Also avoid flying between Friday and Monday, experts say.

"The most important thing right now is not to fly on weekends. This is what weekends are going to look like at least through the summer," Ferrara said, referring to the recent chaos at airports.

Only bring carry-on

If possible, avoid checking luggage, which avoids long bag drop lines at airports. Bradley urges her clients to either carry on or ship. In addition, if your flight is canceled and you have your bag with you, you'll be more nimble.

"You can jump on a different flight, whereas if your bag is in the belly of plane, it takes longer to maneuver and get yourself on a different flight," Bradley said. "I am huge proponent of never checking your bag."