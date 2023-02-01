AIG life insurance review 2023

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're in the market for life insurance AIG offers a variety of term lengths to choose from. Getty Images

Buying life insurance can help protect your loved ones if you pass away relatively early in life. Some people also use products like whole life insurance for investing or as a cash resource to potentially access while alive.

But with so many life insurance providers to choose from, it can get confusing for consumers. Here, we'll take a look at what AIG life insurance offers (note that AIG life insurance has rebranded to Corebridge Financial).

If you're in the market for life insurance then start by getting a free life insurance quote from AIG now.

Overview of AIG life insurance

AIG life insurance/Corebridge Financial provides life insurance and retirement products under one umbrella. The organization offers term life insurance, permanent life insurance, and final expense insurance, which is a type of whole life insurance.

Corebridge Financial is a publicly traded company, which some people might like, considering factors like the financial disclosure requirements for public businesses.

AIG/Corebridge issues life insurance policies through American General Life Insurance Company, except in New York, where policies are issued via The United States Life Insurance Company. Both of these organizations have high financial strength ratings, including A2 ratings from Moody's (which means it's subject to low credit risk based on Moody's scale), A ratings from A.M. Best, A+ ratings from Fitch, and A+ ratings from Standard & Poor's.

Cost of AIG life insurance

AIG/Corebridge Financial has competitive rates compared to other life insurance providers. While the exact costs can vary significantly based on factors like your age and health status, the company offers a range of options that can help you potentially find a policy within your budget.

That being said, it's good to compare rates for your specific situation. A life insurance provider might have higher quotes than competitors at one end of the coverage scale while being at the lower end for smaller policies, for instance.

You can get a free personalized price quote from AIG now.

Sample life insurance quotes

The below quotes are based on $500,000 in coverage for a 20-year term life insurance policy.



AIG Nationwide Haven Life 40-year-old male $29.92 $31.94 $37.92 40-year-old female $25.65 $27.13 $30.60 50-year-old male $73.53 $77.44 $177.11 50-year-old female $57.00 $57.75 $123.37

Quotes for men are based on being 5'9", 160 lbs, living in Texas, being in excellent health and having never smoked. Quotes for women are based on being 5'4", 140 lbs, living in Texas, being in excellent health and having never smoked.

AIG life insurance pros

AIG/Corebridge Financial has several positives regarding its life insurance policies, such as:

Good financial strength ratings : If you take out a life insurance policy, you want to have confidence in the company's ability to pay out claims. So, Corebridge's strong ratings might give policyholders peace of mind.

: If you take out a life insurance policy, you want to have confidence in the company's ability to pay out claims. So, Corebridge's strong ratings might give policyholders peace of mind. Options for no medical exam policies: In some cases, Corebridge FInancial offers options for issuing policies without requiring an in-person medical exam

In some cases, Corebridge FInancial offers options for issuing policies without requiring an in-person Lots of term lengths: If you're looking for a term life insurance policy, you might be trying to protect against a specific risk, like passing away before you finish paying your mortgage, which could leave your spouse in a tough spot. Fortunately, AIG/Corebridge offers many term lengths, ranging from 10-35 years, without only sticking to the standard five-year increments. Taking out a 23-year-term life insurance policy, for example, may give you the specific coverage you're looking for if you have, say, 23 years left on your 30-year mortgage.

Get a free price quote now to see what you're eligible for.

AIG life insurance cons

While there are several advantages to choosing AIG life insurance/Corebridge Financial, some cons to consider include:

Limited financial services products : While Corebridge Financial does offer financial services products besides life insurance, such as annuities and employer retirement plans, some people might like choosing a life insurer that they're familiar with via other financial services products, like car insurance or wealth management offerings. The narrow scope might also limit opportunities for bundling discounts

: While Corebridge Financial does offer financial services products besides life insurance, such as annuities and employer retirement plans, some people might like choosing a life insurer that they're familiar with via other financial services products, like car insurance or wealth management offerings. The narrow scope might also limit opportunities for bundling Maximums might not be enough for some people : The company seems to offer coverage for up to $2 million when requesting a quote online, though it's possible more coverage is available in some cases. Still, some other providers make it more straightforward to obtain higher coverage amounts

: The company seems to offer coverage for up to $2 million when requesting a quote online, though it's possible more coverage is available in some cases. Still, some other providers make it more straightforward to obtain higher Going through a rebrand: The rebrand from AIG to Corebridge Financial is still underway in some areas, like renaming AIG Direct to Corebridge Direct for life insurance quoting. The company does note that "We are currently updating our websites and materials to reflect this change. Rest assured—whether you see Corebridge or AIG—you're in the right place." Still, it's possible you might get confused, such as if you're looking for other AIG life insurance reviews and aren't sure whether those refer to before or after the change to Corebridge.

The bottom line

Overall, AIG life insurance, which is now Corebridge Financial, offers relatively affordable rates on both term and permanent life insurance, and the company has high financial strength ratings. That can make it a good option for many people looking for life insurance. However, if you're looking to get your life insurance from the same company where you buy all your other types of insurance, for example, then it might not be the best choice.

Start by getting a free price quote to determine if AIG can work for you.