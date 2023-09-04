Missing Colorado climber found dead in Glacier National Park

A Colorado man who went missing on a climbing trip in Glacier National Park was found dead Friday morning, park officials said.

Adam Fuselier, 32, of Castle Pines, Colorado, was reported overdue on Wednesday from a planned climb on Reynolds Mountain. His family had last talked to him on Tuesday.

Rangers found his vehicle at Logan Pass on Wednesday.

Adam Fuselier National Park Service

Tips from fellow hikers helped narrow the search area and his body was found Friday. His cause of death is still under investigation, park officials said.

Officials previously said the ground search for Fuselier began last Wednesday but was cut short due to rainy, windy and foggy conditions.

After weather improved Thursday, Two Bear Air Rescue joined the search and the next day, a United States Forest Service helicopter was deployed. By Friday, more than 50 searchers, a dog team and two helicopters were involved in the search.

Located in northwest Montana and featuring more than 700 miles of trails, Glacier National Park is full of melting glaciers, valleys and lakes. It covers over 1,500 square miles and includes 175 mountains.

Earlier this year, a 28-year-old woman from Kansas died after falling into a creek at the park and being swept into a gorge.

Last year, three people died in one week at the park.