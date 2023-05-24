Woman dies after falling into water and being swept into gorge at Glacier National Park

A woman from Kansas died after falling into a creek at Glacier National Park in Montana and being swept into a gorge, officials said Tuesday.

The 28-year-old woman from Kansas "fell off a rocky overhang" into Avalanche Creek and was swept into the gorge, according to a statement from the National Park Service.

Bystanders spotted the woman and waded into the creek to pull her our out, officials said. They performed CPR and called 911, but emergency responders declared her dead at the scene, the park service said.

Rangers carried the woman out of the area to Avalanche Lake Trailhead. The woman's name and hometown have not been released.

"The park extends their deepest condolences to the family and friends and ask that the public respect their privacy," the National Park Service said.

According to HikingInGlacier.com, Avalanche Creek gives visitors "an up-close view of the amazing power of glacially melted water as it rushes through the narrow gorge."

Located in northwest Montana and featuring more than 700 miles of trails, Glacier National Park is full of melting glaciers, valleys and lakes. It covers over 1,500 square miles and includes 175 mountains.

Last year, three people died in one week at the park.

Cascading waterfalls of Avalanche Creek flow through a narrow spot in the canyon along the Avalanche Lake hiking trail in Glacier National Park Montana. Getty Images