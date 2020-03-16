The new normal amid coronavirus crisis
Life is slowly grinding to a halt in America as governments from coast to coast order new restrictions in the fight against the coronavirus. Americans are buying all the food and supplies they can find, getting ready to stay at home for a long time. Business, travel and even family relationships are all disrupted by the outbreak. Schools, restaurants, bars and large gatherings are being shut down or restricted. Mola Lenghi reports on this new normal in America.