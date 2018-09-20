4 dead, including 26-year-old female suspect, in Maryland shooting

PERRYMAN, Md. — A shooting at a Rite Aid distribution facility in Harford County, Maryland, has left three people killed and three others injured, police said Thursday. The suspect, who authorities said was a 26-year-old woman, also took her own life.

The woman was a temporary employee at the facility in Aberdeen, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler said in a news conference Thursday afternoon. The sheriff's office later identified her in a tweet as Snochia Moseley from Baltimore County.

Gahler said a 911 call reporting shots fired came in from the center at 9:06 a.m. and that deputies and other officers were on the scene in just over five minutes.

It appears only one weapon, a handgun, was used, and no shots were fired by responding law enforcement officers, Gahler said. The shooter used a 9 mm Glock that was registered in her name, he said. He said authorities don't know her motive. She died at a hospital from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, he said.

Witnesses said they saw multiple police departments and ambulances responding, CBS Baltimore reported. The ATF and FBI also responded.

Colleen Hendrickson lives and works nearby, and she thought it was a normal day while heading to catch the bus and head to work, but then someone warned her there was an active shooting nearby.

"It's mostly warehouses in the area," she said. "It's usually just a really sleepy place."

AP

The attack comes almost three months after a man attacked a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland. Five staff members were killed in that shooting. Authorities accused Jarrod W. Ramos of attacking The Capital Gazette because of a longstanding grudge against the paper.

In a tweet, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said his office was monitoring the situation in Aberdeen and that the state stands ready to offer any support. He called it a "horrific shooting."

Susan Henderson, spokesman for the drugstore chain Rite Aid, said the shooting happened on the campus of a company distribution center in Aberdeen. She described it as a support facility adjacent to a larger building.

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman said that unfortunately, incidents like this are "becoming a too-often occurrence not only in Harford County but in the country."