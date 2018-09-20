"Multiple fatalities" in Maryland shooting

PERRYMAN, Md. -- Multiple people were killed and multiple people were wounded in a shooting Thursday in Harford County, Maryland, authorities said. The lone suspect in the shooting has been apprehended and is in critical condition.

"I can confirm multiple wounded and multiple fatalities," Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler said.

Gahler said at a press conference early Thursday afternoon that there is no longer any threat at the site of the shooting. He didn't go into further details about the casualties.

The shooting took place at a Rite Aid distribution center. A law enforcement official told The Associated Press earlier that three people were killed. The official has knowledge of the shooting but wasn't authorized to discuss details by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Gahler said a call about shots fired came in from the Rite Aid distribution center at 9:06 a.m., and deputies and other officers were on the scene in just over five minutes.

Witnesses said they saw multiple police departments and ambulances responding. The ATF and FBI were also responding.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan called it a "horrific shooting."

HCSO is still in the early stages of this investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) September 20, 2018

Colleen Hendrickson lives and works nearby, and she thought it was a normal day while heading to catch the bus and head to work, but then someone warned her there was an active shooting nearby.

"It's mostly warehouses in the area," she said. "It's usually just a really sleepy place."

Authorities asked that people avoid the area. Flares were set up and crime tape marked an area that was closed.

Road block Harford County mass shooting @wjz pic.twitter.com/aNzNMfcFzX — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) September 20, 2018

The attack comes almost three months after a man attacked a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland. Five staff members were killed in that shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.



