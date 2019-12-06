A new era with a new look: "Face the Nation" unveils its new DC studio

With an historic anniversary under our belt, new changes are coming to "Face the Nation" this Sunday. Viewers can expect a fresh visual experience on "Face the Nation" as we roll out our brand new CBS News DC studio -- fully equipped with the leading edge of broadcast studio technology.

Here's what else you can expect from the new "Face the Nation"

With 17 LED video walls, viewers will be able to see a more dynamic, interactive look to "Face", made up of 41,610,240 individual pixels

The studio will also serve as the network's main space working to broadcast breaking news and special reports to CBS news viewers on a moment's notice

Most importantly, the new studio is designed to enhance CBS News' ability to tell our viewers the important news of the day in the most effective and visual way possible, without ever getting in the way of the story.

How to watch the new "Face the Nation"

Date: Sunday, December 8, 2019

TV: "Face the Nation" airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

Radio: Subscribe to "Face the Nation" from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

Free online stream: Watch a rebroadcast of the show on CBS' streaming network CBSN at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don't miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on "Face the Nation" (@FaceTheNation).

And for the latest from America's premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.