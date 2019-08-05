8chan goes down after Cloudflare pulls support in wake of El Paso shooting

8chan, the website where the suspected El Paso gunman posted a hate-filled screed, was down on Monday.

8chan, the website where the suspected El Paso gunman posted a hate-filled screed, was down on Monday after its website security and network provider Cloudflare said it would no longer provide services for the controversial site.

"8chan has repeatedly proven itself to be a cesspool of hate," Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince said in a Monday blog post.

8chan, in a tweet posted late Sunday, acknowledged the decision from Cloudflare and said it expected "some downtime in the next 24-48 hours while we find a solution." The news website Vice reported Monday morning that 8chan's administrators said they secured the services of a provider called BitMitigate and were back online, although not in all parts of the world.

Cloudflare's Prince said the company made the decision to pull its support for 8chan because "they have proven themselves to be lawless and that lawlessness has caused multiple tragic deaths." The web security company noted that other alleged shooters -- including a suspect gunman at a synagogue in Poway, California -- had posted angry letters on 8chan, and described a culture of an unmoderated "hate-filled community."

"We reluctantly tolerate content that we find reprehensible, but we draw the line at platforms that have demonstrated they directly inspire tragic events and are lawless by design," Prince wrote. "8chan has crossed that line. It will therefore no longer be allowed to use our services."

8chan is a megaphone?

Separately, 8chan founder Fredrick Brennan told the New York Times that the site should be shuttered in the wake of the latest shooting. The publication called the service a "megaphone for gunmen."

"Shut the site down," Brennan told the newspaper. "It's not doing the world any good. It's a complete negative to everybody except the users that are there. And you know what? It's a negative to them, too. They just don't realize it."

Brennan started the site as a more free-wheeling alternative to 4chan, which he viewed as too restrictive. Since he founded it in 2013, it's become a gathering site for conspiracy theorists and extremists.