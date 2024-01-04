We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Now that the holidays are over, many people are looking at their bank accounts and wondering where all their money went. Between gifts, travel and other expenses, it's easy to end December with your pocketbook a bit lighter than it should be.

If that's you, though, don't worry. There are plenty of ways to make some extra money, and several can be started right away. The option that's right for you will depend on your schedule, interests and other factors, but the list below can help you find the right fit to make up for your holiday splurging.

8 ways to make extra money this January

If you're looking for opportunities to make extra money, here are a few ways to earn cash right now:

Take paid surveys

Companies look for consumer input to guide decisions about their products and campaigns, and one way they gather data is through paid surveys. All you have to do is sign up and answer questions about your likes and preferences. This option won't result in a lot of extra money, but you can do it after work or on the weekend. All you need is a computer or phone and an internet connection.

Open an Etsy shop

If you're a crafty person, it could be time to start selling your creations online. Whether it's crocheted animals, knitted blankets or even commissioned pet portraits, there may be people out there who want to buy your wares. This one does come with some overhead, as you'll have to buy materials and cover shipping costs. If your product is high enough quality, though, you may be able to make some extra pocket money quickly.

Rent out your basement

If you have a house with a bedroom in the basement, this could be a good time to turn it into a moneymaker. This requires a serious commitment, as you're essentially becoming a landlord, so you'll have to commit to what that entails. Depending on where you live and the size of your basement, though, this option could be quite lucrative.

Sell your old clothes

If you just got new clothes for Christmas and have nowhere to put them, there's a way to clear some closet space and make some cash: selling your old clothes. There are many internet platforms where you can set up a shop and sell your used clothes to other people looking for a wardrobe refresh. Again, you'll have to deal with shipping, but if you have nice pieces in good condition, there may be some money to be made.

Rent your place when you're away

If you regularly travel for work, renting out your empty place is a smart way to make some money. Again, there are plenty of online platforms that allow you to list your home for short-term stays. Some cities and states have laws governing this, though, so just make sure you understand the requirements and regulations first.

Walk dogs for cash

If you're an animal lover, you can walk dogs for money using one of several online platforms. This could be a good option if you work a job with evening hours. Most people need their dogs walked during the day while they are at work, so you can make extra money while helping others out with their pets.

Deliver food or drive a ride-share

These are two gig economy jobs that you can work whenever you feel like it. Both generally require a car, so you should make sure yours is in good working order and that you are comfortable driving it as needed. This job can also be demanding, but it could still be a good option.

Transcribe audio

This is a good option if you're a fast typer. It's very simple. You listen to audio files and transcribe them.

The bottom line

If you're looking to make some extra cash in January, there are options available. Just hunt for the one that fits into your schedule and make the best use of your talents.