8 dead in blast, blaze in fireworks shop in China ahead of Chinese New Year

Beijing — An explosion and fire at a fireworks shop in eastern China has killed eight people and left two others with minor burns ahead of the Chinese New Year, authorities said.

Donhai County, in extreme eastern China about halfway up the coast Google Maps

The Sunday afternoon blast in a village in Jiangsu province was caused by a resident setting off fireworks improperly near the store, the Donghai county government said in a statement. It didn't provide further details on what happened.

Setting off firecrackers at midnight on the Lunar New Year is a tradition in China, but many places have banned fireworks in recent years, at least in part because of air pollution.

They may make a comeback in some places after some governments eased their bans last year.

The Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival in China, falls on Tuesday. It will mark the start of the year of the horse in the Chinese zodiac.

Following Sunday's explosion, the Ministry of Emergency Management urged all regions to strengthen the supervision of the production, transportation, sales and use of fireworks to prevent future accidents.

A ministry statement said that trying out fireworks and firecrackers around stores should be strictly prohibited and called on local governments to identify and eliminate blind spots "to ensure the people have a safe, auspicious and happy Spring Festival."