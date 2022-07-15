2 suspects arrested in 7-Eleven Southern California robbery spree which left 2 dead, 3 wounded

Four shootings at 7-Eleven locations across Southland leave two dead, several wounded

Four shootings at 7-Eleven locations across Southland leave two dead, several wounded

Four shootings at 7-Eleven locations across Southland leave two dead, several wounded

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a violent robbery spree earlier this week at several 7-Eleven stores in Southern California in which two people were killed and three others wounded.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office announced one arrest Friday afternoon, according to CBS Los Angeles. The Brea Police Department later announced a second arrest. Neither of the suspects were identified and no details were immediately provided. A news conference was scheduled for Friday evening in Santa Ana.

The armed robberies occurred over a five-hour time span early Monday morning. Six 7-Eleven stores in the cities of Riverside, Ontario, Upland, Brea, Santa Ana and La Habra were robbed, each by a masked gunman.

A 7-Eleven clerk, 40-year-old Matthew Hirsch, was shot and killed at a Brea store, while 24-year-old Matthew Rule was shot and killed in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven store in Santa Ana.

Authorities released surveillance images from several of the robberies of a masked man wearing what appeared to be the same black sweatshirt with a hood over his head. The sweatshirt had white lettering with green leaves on the front.

A photo released by the Ontario Police Department of a suspect person wanted in a robbery at a 7-Eleven store in Ontario, Calif., on July 11, 2022. Ontario Police Department/AP

A $100,000 reward was offered Wednesday for information leading to an arrest and conviction.