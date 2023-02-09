60 Minutes Overtime covers the war in Ukraine

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tells 60 Minutes that there are strict rules of engagement and Ukraine will defend its sovereignty should Russia invade. "Will not allow Russia to kill our soldiers, to kill our civilians."

Ukraine's foreign minister on rules of engagement

Ukraine's Foreign Minister reveals Putin's "biggest mistake"

At a train station in a small Polish town, thousands of Ukrainians pass through in the most rapid refugee crisis in decades.

60 Minutes reported on the effort to bring medical supplies to Ukraine. Producer Nicole Young and associate producer Kristin Steve explain what the situation is like on the ground.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to 60 Minutes' Scott Pelley: "We are defending the ability for a person to live in the modern world."

Zelenskyy says he hopes to speak with Putin to end war

President Zelenskyy's message to the American people



60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley reflects on the scenes from his reporting on the ground in Ukraine.

The data detectives at Bellingcat showed 60 Minutes how social media is providing evidence of alleged Russian war crimes and other atrocities.

Three Ukrainian children were among those sheltering in public schools when they became victims of Russian bomb attacks. They share their stories — and their song — with 60 Minutes.

Over 27 days, Russian forces killed more than 400 civilians in Bucha. Ukrainians negotiated with the enemy for permission to bury their neighbors. This is the story of the three Ukrainian men who gathered the bodies of their dead neighbors and buried them in the shadow of St. Andrews Church in Bucha.

Sick children who have stayed behind in Ukraine are fighting cancer while the country around them battles for its own future.