4th employee dies following attempted North Carolina prison escape

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – A fourth employee from the Pasquotank Correctional Institution died Thursday from injuries he sustained during the attempted prisoner escape on Oct. 12, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

CBS affiliate WTKR reports that Geoffrey Howe, 31, a maintenance mechanic for the prison, died at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

North Carolina Department of Public Safety via WNCN

"Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to the Howe family," said Department of Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks. "This tragedy has horribly impacted the lives of four families as well as co-workers and friends."

Howe celebrated his one-year anniversary with the Department of Public Safety in August.

Correctional Officer Justin Smith and Correction Enterprises Manager Veronica Darden died the day of the attack. Correctional Officer Wendy Shannon, 49, died Monday at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Four inmates were charged with first-degree murder in connection to the incident. An additional murder charge was brought against the inmates Tuesday after the death of Shannon. WTKR reported last month that the inmates allegedly set a fire in the prison's sewing room and then tried unsuccessfully to escape.

NCDPS said the prison continues to be on lockdown.