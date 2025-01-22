4 San Antonio police officers shot, wounded by barricaded suspect, officials say

A barricaded suspect shot and wounded four police officers Wednesday night who had responded to a residential call in San Antonio, Texas, officials said.

The shooting occurred at an apartment complex in the Stone Oak neighborhood of north San Antonio.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters that the incident unfolded when officers responded to a call from a family member of the suspect regarding a "suicide in progress."

The first officer arrived on the scene and "was shot in the lower extremity," McManus said.

"Another officer arriving after him, or about the same time as him, was also shot," the police chief added. "Third officer arriving on the scene was shot as well. And finally, the fourth officer who arrived on the scene was shot, I believe that was in the upper torso."

The four officers were hospitalized with what where believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, McManus said.

As of late Wednesday night, the suspect, described as a man in his 40s, remained barricaded inside the apartment. Some surrounding units had been evacuated. The exact circumstances that led up to the shooting was still unclear. McManus did not say if the officers returned fire.

"Right now, SWAT is setting up, trying to get this individual out. Once they have a plan, we'll see how that goes," McManus said.

The four wounded officers all had between four and eight years of experience with the department, McManus disclosed.