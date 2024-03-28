3 teen girls watching movie during spring break sleepover attacked by Rockford stabber, prosecutors say

Suspect charged in Rockford, Illinois rampage that left 4 dead, 7 injured Suspect charged in Rockford, Illinois rampage that left 4 dead, 7 injured 03:13

A spring break sleepover turned into sheer horror for three teenage girls who were among the random victims of an alleged spree killer in Rockford, Illinois, a county prosecutor said.

Christian Soto stands accused of multiple counts of murder and attempted murder. One of the victims, Jenna Newcomb, 15, died trying to save her sister and her friend, according to Rockford's mayor.

Officials disclosed the details at a news conference Thursday outlining the case against Soto.

"It's spring break, girls watching a movie. I can't even comprehend that," said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara, choking on these words.

Jenna's friend, who was only identified by her initials, had spent the night, and the girls were watching a movie in the basement on Wednesday afternoon, Winnebago County Prosecutor J. Hanley said.

Jenna's sister was in the kitchen fixing something to eat around 1:30 p.m. when Soto entered the home through an unlocked back door off the garage.

Soto, who was covered in blood, grabbed one of Jenna's softball bats, Hanley said.

Jenna's sister, who also was not identified, ran to the basement to warn the girls.

Soto followed, cornered them in the room, and began hitting the girls with the bat, Hanley said. Jenna collapsed and lost consciousness.

She never recovered.

As Hanley described the horrifying details, he struggled to keep his composure.

At one point, Jenna's friend was lying in a fetal position as Soto struck her on her left side.

Suddenly, Hanley said Soto stopped and said he was going upstairs to get a gun.

That's when Jenna's friend called the police and then ran outside to find officers already nearby responding to Soto's ongoing rampage.

Soto told detectives that he entered the home through the open garage and back door, found a bat in the kitchen, and went to the basement to attack the girls, Hanley said.

Jenna's sister and friend suffered lacerations and bruises, and the sister also was being treated for a fracture.

The bat was discovered in an upstairs bedroom, covered with blood.