3 dead in Georgia house fire as multiple propane tanks explode

Three people were killed, and three others injured, in a house fire near Auburn, Georgia, early Saturday morning as multiple propane tanks exploded, officials said.

Just after midnight, firefighters responded to reports that there had been an explosion in a house on Hidden Acres Road in the Winder area, and that multiple people were trapped, Barrow County Emergency Services said on its Facebook page.

"Explosions were going off inside the home" when firefighters arrived just after midnight, Barrow County Fire Chief Alan Shuman told news outlets.

3 people were killed in a Georgia house fire when multiple propane tanks exploded. March 11, 2023. photo via Barrow County Emergency Services

Shuman said the house collapsed from the fire. Two patients were taken by ambulance, and the third by helicopter, to area hospitals, Barrow County Emergency Services said. Their conditions were not confirmed.

Three people were found dead inside the home, Barrow County Emergency Services said. Officials have not released the victims' names.

"This is a very tragic event that resulted in loss of life and injuries to others," Shuman said. "The firefighters and medical personnel on the scene did a great job under the circumstances. We also want to remind citizens that it is extremely dangerous to have propane cylinders stored in your home, or any other structure."

Once the fire was contained, multiple propane cylinders were found in the home, which had resulted in the explosions, Barrow County Emergency Services said.

The Office of the Barrow County Emergency Services Fire Marshal is leading an investigation into the incident with the help of the Georgia Fire Marshal's Office and Barrow County Sheriff's Office.