2020 Daily Trail Markers: Rallies canceled and live debate audience called off amid coronavirus outbreak

As polling stations in six states stocked up on disinfecting wipes and Purell Tuesday, both campaigns for former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders announced they were canceling planned dueling rallies in Cleveland, Ohio. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe reports the governor there has declared a state of emergency and urged groups not to hold large indoor events because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Following news of the cancellations, the Biden campaign released a statement saying, "In accordance with guidance from public officials and out of an abundance of caution, our rally in Cleveland, Ohio tonight is canceled. We will continue to consult with public health officials and public health guidance and make announcements about future events in the coming days. Vice President Biden thanks all of his supporters who wanted to be with us in Cleveland this evening. Additional details on where the Vice President will address the press tonight are forthcoming."

The Sanders campaign said in a statement that "out of concern for public health and safety, we are canceling tonight's rally in Cleveland. We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak. Senator Sanders would like to express his regret to the thousands of Ohioans who had planned to attend the event tonight."

Earlier in the day, CBS News campaign reporter Cara Korte asked Sanders if the campaign was moving ahead with the evening event. "We have spoken to the public health officials," said Sanders. "I will double check that but will not do anything that public health officials do not feel is advisable."

Hours after the rallies were canceled, CNN announced there would no longer be a live audience at the March 15 debate in Phoenix. The press filing center and spin room were also canceled.

This sudden change in plans comes as polls show Biden with a sizable lead in Michigan – Tuesday's biggest prize with 125 delegates. Another big Biden win would be a blow to Sanders, who won Michigan's Democratic primary with his appeal to working class voters four years ago. Voters in Washington, Idaho, North Dakota, Missouri and Mississippi will also cast ballots on Tuesday.

CBSNews.com will be posting live updates with results from Tuesday's contests and other reporting here.

Joe Biden had a heated exchange with a construction worker who accused him of trying to take Americans' guns away during a campaign stop in Michigan, one of six states holding primaries on Tuesday. CBS News campaign reporter Bo Erickson says the former vice president was touring an assembly plant under construction for Fiat Chrysler, shaking hands with and praising the electrical workers union members who are building the plant. As Biden was working the room, one man confronted him about his stance on gun ownership. "You are actively trying to end our Second Amendment right and take away our guns," the worker told Biden. Biden replied: "You're full of sh**." Biden continued, "I support the Second Amendment. The Second Amendment — just like right now, if you yelled 'fire,' that's not free speech…And from the very beginning — I have a shotgun, I have a 20-gauge, a 12-gauge. My sons hunt. Guess what? You're not allowed to own any weapon. I'm not taking your gun away at all." The man repeated his accusation that Biden was "trying to take our guns," and Biden pushed back. "I did not say that. I did not say that." After the worker told him that he had made the remark in "a viral video," the former vice president replied that "it's a viral video like the other ones they're putting out that are simply a lie." "This is not OK, alright?" the man said, to which Biden replied, "Don't tell me that, pal, or I'm going to go outside with you, man." The worker then said, "You're working for me, man!" Biden responded, "I'm not working for you…Don't be such a horse's ass." It was a remarkably candid exchange that came just a few hours before Biden was scheduled to meet with the leaders of gun control organizations at a stop in Columbus, Ohio. Before the argument, Biden was greeted by hundreds of hooting-and-hollering IBEW members excited to meet the Democratic frontrunner. "You're the best damn workers in the world," Biden said. "I promise you if I become your president you will never have a better friend in the White House. I'm union from, as my — I won't say what my grandfather used to say — but from belt buckle to shoe sole, man."

Several organizations and philanthropies associated with former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg launched a network of mayors and health experts on Tuesday to help city leaders respond to the coronavirus threat in the United States says CBS News campaign reporter Tim Perry. "Mayors are on the front lines of the biggest challenges facing the country, including the coronavirus crisis," Bloomberg said in a statement. "But right now, there's an enormous gap between the support the federal government is providing and the support local governments need. This new initiative – an unprecedented collaboration involving experts from Harvard and Johns Hopkins – will help fill the gap, and help local leaders work to prevent the spread of the virus and protect the social and economic well-being of communities." Through this initiative Mayors will have the opportunity to engage with experts from Harvard Kennedy School and Harvard Business School and discuss crisis leadership and crisis communications. Mayors will also be able to discuss among themselves some of the best practices and lessons learned from recent experiences.