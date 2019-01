This Sunday, the New England Patriots will face the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII. Whether you're a Patriots' fan, partial to the Rams, or just tuning in for the commercials or the halftime show, here's everything you need to know to watch the 2019 Super Bowl.

How to watch the 2019 Super Bowl

Date: February 3, 2019



February 3, 2019 Time: 6:30p p.m. ET



6:30p p.m. ET Where: Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta



Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta Network: CBS - find your local station



CBS - find your local station Live stream: CBS All Access



Who's playing in the 2019 Super Bowl



The New England Patriots are playing the Los Angeles Rams in the 2019 Super Bowl. This Sunday will be the Patriots' third consecutive time appearing in the championship game. Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady has led the team to win five Super Bowls, including beating the Rams, who were then in St. Louis, in 2002. The Rams haven't won a Super Bowl since 2000.

Who's announcing the 2019 Super Bowl

Legendary sports broadcaster Jim Nantz will join quarterback-turned-sportscaster Tony Romo to announce the 2019 Super Bowl from the booth. CBS Sports reporters Tracy Wolfson and Evan Washburn will provide updates from the sidelines.

Who's singing the national anthem at the 2019 Super Bowl

Atlanta native Gladys Knight will sing the national anthem at the 2019 Super Bowl. The seven-time Grammy Award winner has two hits reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100: "Midnight Train to Georgia" and "That's What Friends Are For."

Who's performing in the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show

Pop band Maroon 5 will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII halftime show. They'll also be joined by rapper Travis Scott and Big Boi.

What are the odds for the 2019 Super Bowl

According to CBS Sports, the New England Patriots are listed as a 2.5-point favorite for the 2019 Super Bowl, The over-under for total points scored is 57.

What's the CBS Sports HQ schedule

CBS Sports has programming from Atlanta every day starting at 8 a.m. ET leading up to the big game on Sunday. Their coverage will include some of the biggest names in football, including Matt Ryan, Deshaun Watson and Greg Olsen. You can watch CBS Sports HQ here.