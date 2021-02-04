1 million Americans sought jobless aid last week as layoffs continue

The number of Americans seeking first-time jobless aid dipped last week, with layoffs continuing at historically high levels. Some 779,000 people applied for unemployment assistance in the week ended January 30, the Labor Department said Thursday. That's a drop of 33,000 from the previous week's figure.

Another 348,000 applied for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a federal program for self-employed and gig workers. Altogether, 1.1 million people filed for some sort of jobless assistance.

This is a developing story.